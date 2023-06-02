NewsVideos
Had Rahul Gandhi Modi apologized to the society, the MP would have been saved - Anurag Thakur

Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Just a year before the 2024 general elections, Anurag Thakur, who is playing an important role in the central government, has had an exclusive conversation with Zee News. Rahul Gandhi had arrogance that I am from the Gandhi family. Had Modi apologized to the society, the MP would have been saved today.

