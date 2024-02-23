trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724003
NewsVideos
videoDetails

HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation has intensified in the Halal Certificate case. The companies providing inspection certificates have also come under the ambit of investigation. 18 companies have been summoned for questioning by giving notice to investors.

All Videos

News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
Play Icon05:03
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Play Icon02:35
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
Play Icon00:53
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86: Moved from Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai
Play Icon00:35
 CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86: Moved from Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai
WEST BENGAL ED RAID: ED raids the houses of two businessmen linked to Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon02:30
WEST BENGAL ED RAID: ED raids the houses of two businessmen linked to Shahjahan Sheikh

Trending Videos

News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
play icon5:3
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
play icon2:35
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
play icon0:53
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86: Moved from Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai
play icon0:35
CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86: Moved from Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai
WEST BENGAL ED RAID: ED raids the houses of two businessmen linked to Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon2:30
WEST BENGAL ED RAID: ED raids the houses of two businessmen linked to Shahjahan Sheikh