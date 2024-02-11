trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720118
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand govt seeks more force from Centre

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Haldwani Violence Update: Demand has been made to send more forces to Banphoolpura. Uttarakhand government has written a letter to the Home Secretary. Violence broke out in Haldwani on 8 February. Since then the security arrangements have been very tight all around.

