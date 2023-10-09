trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673167
Hamas attack on Israel Updates: What we know so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's army seems intent on erasing Hamas from the map to avenge the death of hundreds of its people. That is why the Israeli army is targeting Hamas positions by carrying out air strikes one after the other.
Third day of devastation, more than 1300 people have died in the war so far
play icon30:8
Third day of devastation, more than 1300 people have died in the war so far
BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Largest Hindu Temple Outside India Opens In US | 191-Feet Tall
play icon4:0
BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Largest Hindu Temple Outside India Opens In US | 191-Feet Tall
TTK: India stands in solidarity with Israel!
play icon51:22
TTK: India stands in solidarity with Israel!
Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting
play icon8:23
Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting
World Cup 2023: 'Test Cricket' This Is What Virat Kohli Told KL Rahul Against Australia
play icon2:2
World Cup 2023: 'Test Cricket' This Is What Virat Kohli Told KL Rahul Against Australia

