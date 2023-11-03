trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683768
Hamas Israel War: Antony Blinken arrives in Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Hamas Israel War: The Israel-Hamas war will complete one month in two days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached Tel Aviv amid the war. Antony Blinken said, 'our main objective is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and liberate our citizens. On the other side, Israel said that there is no option like ceasefire in this war.
