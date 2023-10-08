trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672493
Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate from sea

Oct 08, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict Update: Amidst the Hamas-Israel war, Hamas terrorists appear to be becoming more dangerous. Hamas terrorists are trying to infiltrate from the sea
