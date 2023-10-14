trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675322
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash
World Cup: Narendra Modi stadium starts to fill for much-awaited Ind-Pak clash
Israel-Hamas war | Reuters journalist killed in severe bombing while working in South Lebanon
Israel-Hamas war | Reuters journalist killed in severe bombing while working in South Lebanon

