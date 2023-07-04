trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630404
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Handful of people leaving party won’t break it, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Speaking about the political turmoil in Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on July 03 said that the party is not going to break if a handful of people rebel. He also alleged the BJP for trying to break the opposition parties. He termed it a ‘power game’ of the BJP.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
play icon3:20
 Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
play icon0:40
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
play icon0:32
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
play icon10:53
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
play icon3:20
Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
play icon0:40
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
play icon0:32
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
play icon10:53
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi