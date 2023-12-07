trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696269
“Har Kashmiri Yaad Rakhega...” Says HM Shah On J-K Reservation Bill | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 were discussed in the Lok Sabha on December 06. During the discussion, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sympathy for the people displaced from Kashmir.
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their 'Border-blurring' Love Story
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?
'I have no ambition', says Raman Singh for Chhattisgarh CM Face
'I have no ambition', says Raman Singh for Chhattisgarh CM Face
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 07th December 2023
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 07th December 2023
Rajasthan Chief Minister Face: Vasundhara Raje's house as Rajasthan CM hunt hots up
Rajasthan Chief Minister Face: Vasundhara Raje's house as Rajasthan CM hunt hots up

