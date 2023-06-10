NewsVideos
Hardeep Singh Puri's attack on Rahul Gandhi- Tell me, under whose rule did the Sikh riots happen?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Union Minister Hardeep Puri surrounded Rahul Gandhi's statements in America. He said that Rahul misses the minorities of the country by going abroad, he should tell under whose rule the Sikh riots took place, in which 200 Sikhs were burnt alive.

