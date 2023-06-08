NewsVideos
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
As Centre approved the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif crops for 2023-24 season, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 08 thanked Prime Minister and Ministry of Agriculture for the step.

