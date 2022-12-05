NewsVideos

Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar attends International Gita Mahotsav 2022 in Kurukshetra

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 04 attended the closing ceremony of the International Gita Mahotsav 2022 in Kurukshetra, Haryana. On this occasion, 18,000 students from various schools of Kurukshetra recited 18 verses from 18 chapters of the holy book. More than 75,000 students of government and private schools across Haryana and people from different countries virtually joined the programme.

