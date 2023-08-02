trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643669
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update Live: Haryana government has termed the violence in Nuh and other districts of the state as part of a well-planned conspiracy. After Nuh on Monday, vandalism and arson were done in Sohna and then in Gurugram, Palwal and Rewari on Tuesday. After this, strict security arrangements have been made in the entire state and instructions have been given to strengthen the security system. Meanwhile, Haryana's DGP PK Aggarwal issued a statement and said that 'the situation is continuously improving'.

'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
play icon2:39
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
play icon4:43
 ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence

