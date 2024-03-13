NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana: Ex CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Resignation From Karnal Assembly Seat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces his resignation from the Karnal Assembly seat. Khattar declares, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..."

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in arms license case
Play Icon03:29
Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in arms license case
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Play Icon02:04
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon01:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
Play Icon00:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Play Icon01:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in arms license case
play icon3:29
Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in arms license case
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
play icon2:4
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
play icon1:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
play icon0:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
play icon1:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing