Haryana Floor Test Update: CM Nayab Singh Saini moves confidence motion in Assembly

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Haryana Floor Test Update: Floor test has started in Haryana. This is the first assembly session of the new Chief Minister Nayab Saini. Dushyant Chautala has suffered a big setback in Haryana. Even after issuing the whip, four JJP MLAs have reached the assembly. JJP had asked its MLAs to remain absent in the assembly. Nayab Singh Saini government of Haryana presented a proposal for majority test in the assembly. Now after discussion on this, voting will take place

