Haryana: NIA concludes 16-hour-long raid at gangster Kala Rana's Yamunanagar residence

NIA raids concluded at gangster Kala Rana's residence in Yamunanagar of Haryana on September 13. The search lasted for 16 long hours. Interrogation of his family members was also done by the officials.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

