NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Political Crisis: Demand to impose President's rule in Haryana

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Haryana Political Crisis: New government is going to be sworn in in Haryana. Naib Saini will take oath as CM. Earlier, Naib Saini was elected the leader of BJP legislature party. After which he met the Governor and staked claim to form a new government. CM Manohar Lal had resigned.

All Videos

Tamil Nadu: Devotees Engage In Firewalking Ritual At Kottai Muneeswarar Temple, Rameshwaram
Play Icon00:42
Tamil Nadu: Devotees Engage In Firewalking Ritual At Kottai Muneeswarar Temple, Rameshwaram
VIRAL VIDEO: Dangerous Aftermath Of Electric Bike Battery Blast In Surat House, Watch
Play Icon01:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Dangerous Aftermath Of Electric Bike Battery Blast In Surat House, Watch
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Play Icon00:40
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
Play Icon00:25
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch

Trending Videos

Tamil Nadu: Devotees Engage In Firewalking Ritual At Kottai Muneeswarar Temple, Rameshwaram
play icon0:42
Tamil Nadu: Devotees Engage In Firewalking Ritual At Kottai Muneeswarar Temple, Rameshwaram
VIRAL VIDEO: Dangerous Aftermath Of Electric Bike Battery Blast In Surat House, Watch
play icon1:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Dangerous Aftermath Of Electric Bike Battery Blast In Surat House, Watch
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
play icon0:40
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
play icon0:25
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch