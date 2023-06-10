NewsVideos
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Khatpat' in Khattar government! Will JJP have to be out of power?

Jun 10, 2023
Haryana News: Statements have come from the leaders of both the parties on whether there is a rift between the alliance of BJP and JJP. On Friday evening, when BJP in-charge of Haryana Biplab Deb reached Sant Kabir Kutir, CM's residence of Chandigarh, a period of political speculation started from Haryana to Delhi.

