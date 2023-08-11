trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647571
Hearing on Nuh Bulldozer Action postponed in High Court, Justice refuses to hear

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Nuh Violence update: The hearing on Nuh Violence has been postponed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after the Nuh riots, the Haryana government had to file a reply in the High Court today regarding the bulldozer action. Earlier today, another video of Nuh violence had come to the fore, in which rioters are seen arriving in an auto in Baili village near Nuh. The rioters had reached the city under conspiracy before the violence.

