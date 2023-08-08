trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646146
Heated argument breaks out between Eknath Shinde Faction and Uddhav Thackeray Faction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
A verbal spat broke out between Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction) leader Sandipan Bhumare and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) Leader Ambadas Danve on August 07 in the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) meeting. The argument heated up over receiving funds from the Guardian Minister.

