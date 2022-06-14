Heatwave Alert: Spain wilts under the earliest heatwave in more than 40 years

Fans, air conditioning, fountains and cold drinks were all sought out by Spaniards hoping to cope with the country's earliest heatwave in more than 40 years. With temperatures surpassing 40*Cr in parts of central and southern Spain, the current heatwave equals the earliest one registered in 1981, according to AEMET.

Jun 14, 2022

