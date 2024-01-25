trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713720
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Mandir even on third day

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Today is the third day after Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Amid this, Ram devotees are coming in large numbers to have darshan of Ramlala. Despite being the third day, long queues can be witnessed outside Ram temple

