Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: After the consecration of life in the Ram temple of Ayodhya, the doors will open for common devotees today. A gathering of Ram devotees has been seen on the very first day for the darshan of Ramlala. Watch the video in this report and know what is the darshan time.

