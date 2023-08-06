trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645238
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,

Aug 06, 2023
Landslide 2023: Heavy landslides have been observed on the Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highways in Uttarakhand. Traffic has come to a standstill due to the landslide.

