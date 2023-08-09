trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646654
Heavy Monsoon Rain creates havoc in Uttarakhand

Aug 09, 2023
Monsoon 2023: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a high possibility of heavy rains in Uttarakhand (UTTARAKHAND ORANGE ALERT) during this period. There very heavy rain can be seen on Wednesday and Thursday. In the latest forecast of the weather center, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts for Tuesday and Wednesday. During this, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain or extremely intense spell of rain at some places in these districts. All the schools in Dehradun district remained closed on Tuesday in view of the weather forecast.

