NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed Bengaluru city

|Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru on May 21. The downpour bought temperatures further down in the city. Untimely showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

All Videos

Papua New Guinea's PM welcomes Modi by touching his feet
7:42
Papua New Guinea's PM welcomes Modi by touching his feet
PM Modi's charm on global stage!
2:48
PM Modi's charm on global stage!
Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Gujarat tour'
1:51
Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Gujarat tour'
Kejriwal gets support of Nitish Kumar on 'Ordinance'
4:14
Kejriwal gets support of Nitish Kumar on 'Ordinance'
SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes
0:44
SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes

Trending Videos

7:42
Papua New Guinea's PM welcomes Modi by touching his feet
2:48
PM Modi's charm on global stage!
1:51
Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Gujarat tour'
4:14
Kejriwal gets support of Nitish Kumar on 'Ordinance'
0:44
SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes