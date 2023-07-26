trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640686
Heavy rain in Delhi causes Water logging at several areas

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Delhi Rain Today: After the rain in Delhi-NCR, the weather pattern has changed and people have got relief from the humid heat, but along with this the rising water level of Yamuna River Water Level and Hindon River has raised concerns. After the rains, the weather has become pleasant and people have got relief, but due to this the water level of Yamuna and Hindon rivers may increase and once again the danger of flood in the low-lying areas of Noida and Delhi is looming.
