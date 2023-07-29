trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641910
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Monsoon rains are lashing the country. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain till the end of this month. Even today there are chances of rain in many states including Delhi-NCR. Landslides may occur with rain in hilly states

