trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649974
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rains causes severe landslides in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Landslide In Himachal: The process of heavy rains is still going on in Himachal Pradesh due to the monsoon disaster. Due to continuous heavy rains, mountains are cracking in many areas. Due to the landslide, the houses are seen scattered like leaves. Know the current weather conditions of Himachal in this report.

All Videos

Will Amit Shah's prediction come true on INDIA Alliance
play icon5:22
 Will Amit Shah's prediction come true on INDIA Alliance
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
play icon6:28
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
play icon2:41
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
play icon1:2
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today
play icon6:18
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today

Trending Videos

Will Amit Shah's prediction come true on INDIA Alliance
play icon5:22
Will Amit Shah's prediction come true on INDIA Alliance
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
play icon6:28
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
play icon2:41
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
play icon1:2
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today
play icon6:18
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today
landslide in himachal,landslide in himland shimla,landslide in shimla today,landslide in shimla,landslide in himachal pradesh today,landslide in manali,himachal news,himachal news today,himachal flood news today,flood,flood in himachal pradesh today,flood in himachal,flood in himachal 2023,flood in himachal today,heavy rain,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,heavy rain in himachal,Monsoon,monsoon in himachal pradesh,monsoon in himachal,Weather Update,breaking,