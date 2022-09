Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Hyderabad

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on September 07. The downpour hit normal life out of gear in the city. Severe waterlogging has been observed in a several places. IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers till September 09.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

