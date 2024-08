videoDetails

Heavy rains flood in Saudi Arabia

| Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Big news is coming straight from Saudi Arabia. Floods have caused havoc in Mecca. These dangerous pictures have come from Saudi Arabia itself. Here a person can be seen floating in the water. The situation in Mecca has worsened due to floods. These disturbing pictures are giving testimony to the floods in Saudi Arabia.