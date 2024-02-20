trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723264
Heavy Snowfall In J&K: Poonch Blanketed In A Winter Wonderland

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir transforms into a picturesque winter scene as heavy snowfall blankets the region, creating a serene and enchanting landscape.

