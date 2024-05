videoDetails

Heavy traffic jam from Haridwar to Rishikesh

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

To get relief from the scorching heat, people from all over the country are coming to Haridwar to take a bath in the Ganga. A crowd of people gathered at Harki Paidi to take a bath in the Ganga. At the same time, there is traffic jam from the city to the highway amidst 38 degree mercury. Even inside the city, vehicles were seen moving crawling.