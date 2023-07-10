NewsVideos
Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Heavy violence continues amid panchayat elections in West Bengal. Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose will meet Home Minister Amit Shah amidst increasing violence. Let us tell you that 16 people were killed in six districts in the political battle. Along with this, there was a stir after 35 live bombs were found in Murshidabad.

