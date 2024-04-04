Advertisement
Hema Malini reacts on Randeep Surjewala's controversial remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala have made derogatory remarks against BJP MP and actress Hema Malini while addressing a public meeting. Hema Malini has reacted over Randeep Surjewala's controversial remark.

