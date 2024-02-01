trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716297
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
Jharkhand New CM Champai Soren: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of Chief Minister after ED tightened its noose in the land allotment scam. Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

