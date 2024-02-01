trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716547
Hemant Soren leaves for ED Office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was targeted by ED in the land scam case, has finally resigned. Champai Soren will now be the new CM of Jharkhand. Champai Soren has been elected leader of the legislature party. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren is being taken from ED to court.

