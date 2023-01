videoDetails

Here is why Japan is offering 1 million Yen to families to leave Tokyo

| Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Japan is going to pay families 1 million Yen per child to move out of Tokyo this year to combat the rapid depopulation in the country's rural areas, according to reports. Under this new proposal, a household with two children could receive 3 million Yen in support if they leave the Tokyo area. Here is why Japan is offering 1 million Yen to families to leave Tokyo.