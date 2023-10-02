trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669776
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Elon Musk, the creator and CEO of SpaceX, criticized the Justin Trudeau administration in Canada for "crushing free speech" there.
Follow Us

All Videos

Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
play icon2:33
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
play icon3:11
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
play icon0:45
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid

Trending Videos

Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
play icon2:33
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
play icon3:11
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
play icon0:45
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid