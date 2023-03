videoDetails

Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

Bullet proof vehicles, wall-through radars are new technology helping the CRPF in Kashmir. These modern technologies will further help in counter-insurgency operations. Some of these systems were used in operation in Pulwama against two terrorists. The terrorist were allegedly involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma.