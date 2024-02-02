trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716849
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Today is a very important day for Varanasi. Puja is being held in the basement of Gyanvapi for the second day today. On the other hand, this matter is to be heard in the High Court. Today an alert has been issued regarding Friday prayers. Strict security instructions have been given

