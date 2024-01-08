trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707310
NewsVideos
videoDetails

High Commissioner of Maldives reached the Ministry of External Affairs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shahib has been summoned amid the dispute between India and Maldives. After which Ibrahim Shahib has reached the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. Let us tell you that the government of Maldives has suspended its three ministers who made controversial statements.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Play Icon3:54
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
Play Icon1:4
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
Play Icon5:45
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
play icon3:54
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
play icon1:4
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
play icon5:45
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
play icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
maldives vs lakshadweep,akshadweep,Lakshadweep Island,Ibrahim Shahib,India-Maldives Controversy,maldives vs lakshdweep,Maldives,President Mohamed Muizzu,indians visiting maldives,Mariyam Shiuna,india action on maldives,india out,explore lakshadweep,Maldives suspends ministers,boycott maldives,maldives minister on pm modi,indians reaction on maldives,india maldives latest news,Breaking News,maldives india hindi news,maldives india news hindi,Zee News,