High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana Pooja

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
High Court is going to hold important hearing in Gyanvapi Case today. The hearing will be held on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana. Further, decision will be taken on whether Pooja should be done inside Vyas Ji Tehkhana or not. Know about the same in detail in this report.

