NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Breaking: Rain wreaks havoc in Mandi, the car parked on the river bank washed away in the Vyas river. Rain Alert

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Himachal Breaking: Rain wreaks havoc in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where a car parked on the river bank got washed away in the Beas river. And land slides are happening in many places in the state. SDRF personnel are busy rescuing people.

All Videos

Amarnath Yatra: Part of the highway washed away near Ramvan, Amarnath Yatra stopped on the third day
11:20
Amarnath Yatra: Part of the highway washed away near Ramvan, Amarnath Yatra stopped on the third day
Lahaul Spiti receives fresh snowfall in July Month
1:22
Lahaul Spiti receives fresh snowfall in July Month
Rain Alert: Outcry due to floods in half of India, yellow alert issued for today in Delhi NCR
4:26
Rain Alert: Outcry due to floods in half of India, yellow alert issued for today in Delhi NCR
Delhi NCR Rain: Rain record broken in Delhi NCR, 153 MM rain recorded in 24 hours
7:2
Delhi NCR Rain: Rain record broken in Delhi NCR, 153 MM rain recorded in 24 hours
BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths
8:5
BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths

Trending Videos

11:20
Amarnath Yatra: Part of the highway washed away near Ramvan, Amarnath Yatra stopped on the third day
1:22
Lahaul Spiti receives fresh snowfall in July Month
4:26
Rain Alert: Outcry due to floods in half of India, yellow alert issued for today in Delhi NCR
7:2
Delhi NCR Rain: Rain record broken in Delhi NCR, 153 MM rain recorded in 24 hours
8:5
BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths
Himachal Pradesh,Rains,Heavy rains,Mandi,Beas river,Horrific video,Manali,Kullu,हिमाचल,बारिश,व्यास नदी,मंडी,National Hindi News,video,Viral video,हिमाचल में ब्यास नदी का विक्राल रूप,मंडी से आई बेहद खौफनाक तस्वीरें; दूसरे जिलों में भी गंभीर हालात,heavy rains in uttarakhand,car swept away in Sher Nala,three people saved उत्तराखंड में भारी बारिश,शेर नाला में बही कार,तीन लोगों को बचाया,व्यास नदी की 'विकराल' लहरों में बह गई कार,