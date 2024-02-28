trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725813
Himachal CM Sukhu denies offering resignation

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis Update: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has rejected the news of resignation. Congress's problems have increased with the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh. Big news related to Himachal Congress is coming out. There will be an important meeting of the legislature party after 2 pm.

