Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal CM Sukhu makes huge statement on the issue of indecent remarks on Kangana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress leader Supriya Shrinet have made indecent remarks on actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. Due to this, Kangana has gave a befitting reply to Supriya Shrinet while Supriya Shrinet have made clarification over the same. Meanwhile, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has made made a huge statement over the same.

All Videos

Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Play Icon05:47
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
Play Icon04:06
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon01:18
 Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon03:25
Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
Play Icon16:24
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest

Trending Videos

Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
play icon5:47
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
play icon4:6
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon1:18
Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
play icon3:25
Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
play icon16:24
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest