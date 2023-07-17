trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636588
Himachal: Devotees throng Baba Bhootnath Temple in Mandi on 2nd Monday of 'Sawan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Devotees offered prayers at Baba Bhootnath Temple in Mandi on the second Monday of 'Sawan' month. This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will go on till August 31. It would be 59 days long and there would be eight Mondays instead of four. In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.
