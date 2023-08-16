trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649801
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Flood update: Loss of 10 thousand crores in Himachal, 100 people stranded, 650 rescued

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Himachal Flood Breaking: Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that there has been a loss of 10 thousand crores due to flood rains in the state, while 100 people are trapped in the floods in the state, the army has rescued 650. In the initiative of Himachal, rescue operation is being conducted by helicopter, people are being rescued with the help of army. The situation has worsened due to continuous rains and floods in Himachal. At the same time, the army is working hard to save the lives of the people.

All Videos

Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
play icon6:47
 Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
play icon4:33
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
play icon2:29
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
play icon5:13
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
play icon1:39
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.

Trending Videos

Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
play icon6:47
Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
play icon4:33
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
play icon2:29
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
play icon5:13
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
play icon1:39
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
Himachal Pradesh flood,Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu himachal pradesh,floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh floods,Himachal floods,Himachal Pradesh news,Himachal Pradesh rain,Himachal Pradesh landslide,flood in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh weather,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,himachal flood,Himachal Pradesh rains,flash floods in himachal pradesh,flood in himachal,himachal flood news,Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods,rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,