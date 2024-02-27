trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725533
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Himachal Congress vs BJP: Jairam Thakur's big statement regarding Himachal government has come out. Politics is heated during the voting for Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal and Uttar Pradesh. being estimated that a big game is going to happen in some time. Former CM Jairam Thakur says, ‘Himachal government has lost majority’.

