Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis: The state budget has been passed in the Himachal Assembly. 15 BJP MLAs were expelled from the House by the Speaker, after which the remaining 10 MLAs also walked out from the House.

